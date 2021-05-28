Vidyut Jammwal is among 'top martial artists in the world', actor shares pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal

It was a proud moment for Vidyut Jammwal to be featured with names like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee when one searches for 'top martial artists in the world' on Google. The search engine shows his name right at the top. The actor shared the same with fans by posting a screenshot on his verified Instagram account. Other names that pop up are Jet Li, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa among others. He captioned the photo writing, 'Jai Hind'.

Soon after his post, fans and admirers rushed to the comment section to congratulate Jammwal. "Always making the country proud!" wrote a user, while another said, 'This is incredible." Several others reacted to the post by writing, "Jai Hind" on it.

Vidyut is a trained martial artiste and has learnt kalaripayattu since the age of three. He has been a strong advocator of kalaripayattu, the Indian Martial arts and often takes to his social media accounts to share amazing videos of himself performing difficult stunts with ease. Take a look at some of his incredible martial arts posts:

Earlier speaking to IANS, the actor said, it is his vision is to popularise the indigenous martial art kalaripayattu through Indian cinema.

"I don't have a vision yet about how it should be presented, but my vision for Indian cinema is that people should talk about kalaripayattu, the martial art. It is an original Indian martial art," Vidyut told the news agency.

"When I go and pursue an award from Jackie Chan, and when they talk of kalaripayattu, the Indian martial art, I feel proud. My vision for Indian action cinema worldwide is that we need to present this," he said about popularising kalaripayattu on screen.

