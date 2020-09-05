Saturday, September 05, 2020
     
  Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Bollywood celebrities remember their teachers and extend warm wishes to fans
Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Bollywood celebrities remember their teachers and extend warm wishes to fans

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and others took to social media to remember their teachers and extended warm wishes to their fans.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2020 8:20 IST
Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Bollywood celebrities remember their teachers and extend warm wishes to fa
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Bollywood celebrities remember their teachers and extend warm wishes to fans

Teacher's Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in our country. It is celebrated to mark the birthday of academician, philosopher and second Indian president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was one of the great philosophers of India who not only taught us about the importance of education but also gave many inspirational teachings about society, religion and being a good human. On his birthday today, people all over the country acknowledge the hard work that the teachers do to make them sincere and hardworking in life. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and others took to social media to remember their teachers and extended warm wishes to their fans.

Live updates :Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes

  • Sep 05, 2020 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ajay Devgn salutes the camera on Teachers' day

    Ajay Devgn salutes the camera on Teacher's Day. He said, "On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process"

  • Sep 05, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of her annual day function

    Sharing a picture from her annual day function, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020"

  • Sep 05, 2020 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Talking about his biggest teacher in life, actor Boman Irani told HT, "It could be a kid you could get a lot of wisdom from. Especially when I go abroad and sit in taxis, I get wisdom from taxi drivers. They are dying to talk, they meet so many people every day, listening to radio all the time so know politics as well, about human behaviour, as they are psychologically strong."

