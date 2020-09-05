Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Bollywood celebrities remember their teachers and extend warm wishes to fans

Teacher's Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in our country. It is celebrated to mark the birthday of academician, philosopher and second Indian president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was one of the great philosophers of India who not only taught us about the importance of education but also gave many inspirational teachings about society, religion and being a good human. On his birthday today, people all over the country acknowledge the hard work that the teachers do to make them sincere and hardworking in life. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and others took to social media to remember their teachers and extended warm wishes to their fans.

ALSO READ | Happy Teacher's Day 2020: 10 Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to recall today

ALSO READ | Happy Teacher's Day 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, Images, SMS to express gratitude to your Gurus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage