Saturday, January 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Happy New Year 2022 LIVE: Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka Sharma, Akshay & other celebs wish fans with adorable posts
Live now

Happy New Year 2022 LIVE: Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka Sharma, Akshay & other celebs wish fans with adorable posts

From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities celebrated the first day of the year partying and dining with their families and loved ones.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2022 7:52 IST
Happy New Year
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER/MIRA

Happy New Year 2022 LIVE: Ranveer-Deepika, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay & other celebs wish fans with adorable posts

As we ring in New Year 2022, everyone is wishing for a happy and healthy start to the year. It is time to let go of old grudges, bad memories, and start a new chapter in our lives. With 2020 and 2021 being challenging because of the Covid-19, the hope and expectations from 2022 to be a great year, is high. Several Bollywood celebrities had already flown to their favourite destination to celebrate the new year. Celebs are making the most of their social media platforms by treating fans with priceless pictures and memories from their New Year celebrations.

From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities celebrated the first day of the year partying and dining with their families and loved ones. Sharing their sweet memories on social media, stars wished good health, happiness and love to their fans.

 

Live updates :Happy New Year 2022 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 01, 2022 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli priceless picture

    Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika flew to South Africa a few weeks ago to join the latter for his cricket series there. The couple welcomed New Year 2022 in the foreign nation with a quirky twist. While sharing the post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!"

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Karishma Tanna's wish

  • Jan 01, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Hrithik Roshan's jaw-droppingly shirtless selfie

    Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a jaw-droppingly hot shirtless selfie to wish his fans on New Year. 

     

     

  • Jan 01, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora share new year wish with a Pout

    Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, who won't be together for the New Year celebration as the former is COVID positive, have shared social media wishes on the occasion. Arjun took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture in which both of them can be seen sitting under the sun and posing with a pout. "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must), we just wanna wish all of you a happy and very pouty 2022 ahead!!!" Arjun wrote alongside the pic.

  • Jan 01, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    A New Year kiss for Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

    Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi wished fans with adorable family pictures from her Goa vacation. While sharing the pictures, the actress said she has no regrets, no resolution only gratitude as she welcomes 2022. 

     

     

  • Jan 01, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor

    Mira Rajput shared a loved-up post with Shahid Kapoor on New Year. She wrote, "It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone. For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year."

     

  • Jan 01, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is currently on a New Year vacation with his wife-actress Deepika Padukone, shared a glimpse from their intimate meal. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a short monochrome clip in which Deepika could be seen eating her food. "#happynewyear," he wrote in the caption. 

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News