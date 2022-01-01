Happy New Year 2022 LIVE: Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka Sharma, Akshay & other celebs wish fans with adorable posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER/MIRA Happy New Year 2022 LIVE: Ranveer-Deepika, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay & other celebs wish fans with adorable posts

As we ring in New Year 2022, everyone is wishing for a happy and healthy start to the year. It is time to let go of old grudges, bad memories, and start a new chapter in our lives. With 2020 and 2021 being challenging because of the Covid-19, the hope and expectations from 2022 to be a great year, is high. Several Bollywood celebrities had already flown to their favourite destination to celebrate the new year. Celebs are making the most of their social media platforms by treating fans with priceless pictures and memories from their New Year celebrations.

From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities celebrated the first day of the year partying and dining with their families and loved ones. Sharing their sweet memories on social media, stars wished good health, happiness and love to their fans.