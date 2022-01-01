Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut visits Tirupati on New Year; says 'This year I want less FIR's & more love letters'; see pics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut kickstarted her New Year 2022 by visiting the Balaji temple at Tirupati and Rahu Ketu temple. The actress took to Instagram and penned a long post sharing the pictures from her trip. She shared what she wished for 2022. She mentioned that this year she want less police complaints and FIRs and more love letters.

The actress, who is known for speaking her mind, took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures praying at a temple, very close to Tirupati Balaji. She even performed some rituals. Kangana captioned the images, "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It's very close to Tirupati Balaji…performed some rituals there …. Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo (air element) Linda is also situated here … Quite a remarkable place."

She added: "I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complaints / FIRs and more love letters…. Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki."

Take a look:

Earlier the actress shared a selfie from her trip and wrote, "Happy New year to everyone…Starting this year with blessings from Tirupati Balaji…Hope this one is a memorable one."

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her next 'Dhaakad', an action thriller, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release. It has now been pushed to May 2022.

She also has 'Tejas'. The movie revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play a important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country.

