Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 10 endearing pictures of Kabir Singh actor with wife Mira and kids

It's Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's birthday today! Known for his exceptional screen appearance, the actor has time and again impressed us by bringing life into characters. His last film Kabir Singh was although a bit controversial but it definitely left a mark on people who praised the actor for his acting ability. Not only professional, the actor is also remain in the limelight for his personal life. Before his marriage, his relationship status was much-talked-about. And now that he has been happily married to Mira Rajput, fans can't stop gushing about the two and also their kids Misha and Zain. Shahid makes it a point to take out time for his family despite the busy schedule.

For those unversed, Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 and ever since have been giving us some serious couple goals. The couple has a huge age difference of 14 years but still they keep up with the spark by being on each other's side. Not just they go to the gym together, they are often seen stepping out for dinner and movie dates. Now, that’s romantic!

On the actor's special day, let's have a quick look at some of his best pictures with wife Mira, and kiddos Misha and Zain:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's last film Kabir Singh became his first solo 100 crore film. Next up he has sports drama Jersey in line which is a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu film starring Nani. The sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor in important roles. The movie is scheduled to release sometime in August this year.