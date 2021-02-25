Image Source : FILE IMAGES Ajay Devgn, Tabu team up for Hindi version of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2? Here's what we know

The world recentlt witnessed the release of Malyalam thriller 'Drishyam 2; starring superstar Mohanlal in the lead. The film's Telugu version has already been announced by the director Jeethu Joseph and now it's time for some good news for Bollywood lovers. According to a report in TOI, the Hindi version of Drishyam 2 will soon be made with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead. Exciting, right? For those unversed the two actors were a part of the first part of the film 'Drishyam' along with Shriya Saran. The film was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The first part was undoubtedly a superhit and we can't wait to watch the next part of the story.

The report in Times Of India states, "Ajay and Tabu have agreed in principle to play the leads. The balance cast however is yet to be decided. The paperwork of buying the rights from the original's producer is almost done."

It added, "The modalities, which include the shooting locales and budget, are fast being worked out. What essentially remains to be decided is whether Viacom 18 who was a co-producer in the first part with Kumar Mangat remains in the picture."

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drishyam poster

It is also being said that the Drishyam 2 Hindi will be made along the lines of the Malayalam one but with certain modifications. Drishyam released in the year 2015 while the second part will reportedly go on floors somewhere in the third quarter of 2021 as the makers are eyeing a 2022 release.

Coming back to the Malayalam version, it was directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Drishyam 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories after its release on 19th February 2021.