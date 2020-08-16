Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIF_ALIKAN Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: 7 films of 'Chote Nawab' that will fill you up with excitement

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who has carved his niche in Bollywood is celebrating his 50th birthday today. From making people laugh with his commendable comic timing to leaving them awe-stuck with his killer looks, the actor definitely knows how to impress anyone. Born to late cricketer and the Nawab of Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan and beautiful actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif has definitely given some stellar performances in various movies after his debut in the year 1993. On the personal front, he has three kids--daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first wife Amrita Singh and son Taimur with his Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo is now expecting their second baby. Popularly called 'Chote Nawab,' Saif has worked in a wide variety of notable films, some of which are counted as good commercial cinema. On his special day today, let's have a look at 7 films that are a must-watch.

1. Dil Chahta Hai

Saif played the role of Sameer in the film along with Akash (Aamir Khan), Sid (Akshay Khanna).

2. Hum Tum

He played the role of Karan in the film that had Rani Mukherjee.

3. Salaam Namaste

Saif’s character in the film was of Nick opposite Preity Zinta.

4. Kal Ho Na Ho

The film also had Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan and audience saw Saif playing the role of Rohit.

5. Race

Saif was seen playing the role of Ranvir in the hit film Race.

6. Omkara

He aced the role of Ishwer Langda Tyagi.

7. Love Aaj Kal

Saif won everyone’s hearts through the role of Jai which he played opposite Deepika Padukone.

Happy Birthday, Saif Ali Khan!

