Take a tour inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Pataudi Palace worth Rs 800 crore

The fans of various Bollywood celebrities are generally excited to know each and every little detail about their favourite stars. From the brand they shop to the cars they own, people keep a track of everything. And thanks to social media, they have access to everything. Similar is the case with their houses. People often get excited when they get to see a glimpse of their abode and look out for things that could help match up their own houses to that of these stars. We have a lot of times seen inside pictures of Amitabh Bachchan's huge mansion Jalsa, Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat, and even Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. But do you know Saif Ali Khan is the only Indian celebrity who has got a palace for himself? Yes, that's true! Known as the Pataudi Palace or Ibrahim Kothi, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's abode is located in the town of Pataudi in Haryana’s Gurgaon district. However, the actor had to win back through his own earnings after a group of hotel rented it. After earning the palace back after the death of his father, cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif refurbished the place which is known for its loyalty.

The Pataudi Palace, known for its beautiful interiors has long hallways and tall arches which talk about luxury in true sense. You will find paintings and artwork adorning the walls of the place along with a huge lush green garden adding on to its beauty. The place has as many as 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven rooms for billiard, and not to forget the palatial drawing and dining rooms. Spreading across 10 acres of land, the rich property is worth Rs 800 crores.

The palace was designed by Robert Tor Russell in the early 1900s who adopted the style of colonial mansions of Delhi built at that time. Austrian architect Karl Molt von Heinz in creating the place at that time. However, when Saif bought up the place, he got its interior transformed into something more comfortable and stylish by interior designer Darshini Shah. Shooting of a lot of Bollywood, as well as Hollywood films including Julia Roberts starrer Eat, Pray Love, Mangal Pandey, Veer Zara, Gandhi: My father and Mere Brother ki Dulhan have taken place at the Pataudi Palace.

Saif Ali Khan, while talking about how he got his house back through his earnings told Mid-Day, "People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even [with] Pataudi [palace], when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman [Nath] and Francis [Wacziarg] used to run [the hotel]. Francis passed away. He’d said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back’. They held a conference, and said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!’ Which I then consequently earned."

Further, he said, "So, even the house I’m supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can’t live off the past. At least we can’t in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there’s been no inheritance."

Thanks, to Saif and Kareena, we often get to see the glimpses of the beautiful palace. They visit it every year to meet veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Not only this, but we have also seen how Kareena and Taimur Ali Khan's birthday was celebrated at the Pataudi Palace with great pomp and show.

