Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: From ‘Chaana Mereya’ to ‘Tum Hi Ho’, best songs of ‘King of Playback Singing'

Arijit Singh has become a feeling for a generation of people who laugh, cry, and desire to hear his music. Arijit, who keeps a low profile and tries to avoid the media spotlight, has an intriguing persona, much like how he goes from soulful to lively melodies with ease and elan. Arijit has contributed his voice to several A-listers in the Hindi cinema business throughout the course of his decade-long career, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh.

Arijit rose to prominence after appearing on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He worked as a music programmer for various films before making his playback singing debut with the song "Phir Mohabbat" from the film "Murder 2" in 2011.

As the singer rings his 35th birthday on Tuesday, let's listen to some of his most loved numbers, which soothe the soul and heal the mind.

Channa Mereya

Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil picturised on Ranbir Kapoor, this is another soulful track that reflects on love, longing and desire. Arijit's voice resonates with the pain of the star-crossed lover.

Agar Tum Sath Ho

Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, included Agar Tum Saath Ho. Arijit's genuine voice brought out feelings of heartbreak and love, striking a connection with fans and making it one of his best songs and a fan favourite. On YouTube, the song has received 68 million views.

Tum Hi Ho

The Aashiqui 2 love anthem, composed by Mithoon and sung by Arijit, gave birth to the star Arijit! This heartfelt tune is the go-to song for lovelorn 'aashiqs' who are waiting for their love to be returned.

Tujme Rab Dikhta Hai

Tujme Rab Dikhta hai is yet another melodious track from Arijit Singh featuring King Of Bollywood and Anushka Sharma. The song is a soulful delight for lovers.

Kabira

Can Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen sadness be portrayed as well without Arijit's dulcet voice? Arijit-Ranbir is a fantastic pairing for such soulful tunes!

