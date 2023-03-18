Hansika Motwani's mother Mona demanded money from Sohael Kathuriya's family during wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSIKA MOTWANI Hansika Motwani's mother Mona

Hansika Motwani made headlines when she announced her engagement with long-time boyfriend-entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya. The couple got married in December 2022 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan in a close-knit ceremony. The big fat wedding was no less than royalty. Now, on her reality show, Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, which released on Disney+ Hotstar, the actress revealed that her mother Mona Motwani was seen demanding money from the groom's family.

The rituals went over without a hitch, but Mona Motwani was upset with the groom's family for arriving late to the ceremonies. Mona was seen contacting the groom's mother and complaining about them being late. Hansika's mom asked members of Sohael's family to pay Rs 5 lakh to her for being late to the wedding festivities. "I have a humble request to make. Kathurias are people who are very late and Motwani’s are very punctual. If you come late today, you must pay me Rs 5 lakh for every minute of delay. I make this request because the mahurat is between 4:30 pm to 6 pm. So I request if you could come a little early," Mona said.

Next, Hansika went on to describe her feeling when she saw Sohael waiting at the mandap. She said that this struck her hard that she is getting married to the love of her life. "It hit me so hard and I was like ‘I am getting married to the love of my life.’ It was the best feeling. Things are getting real. I am getting married. I don’t know how to explain it. And it was just something so different and I broke down,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hansika married Sohail on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They had an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. They tied the knot as per Sindhi traditions.

ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani BREAKS silence on claims of stealing bestfriend's husband Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani's work front

The actress started her career as a child artist in TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She was also part of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Koi Mil Gaya. In Bollywood, she has done films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.

Hansika's 50th film, Maha, opened in theatres last year. The thriller was directed by UR Jameel and explored the bond between a child and her mother. She is awaiting the release of the web series MY3, which features her in the role of a robot. The show is directed by M Rajesh and features Mugen Rao, Shanthanu and Ashna Zaveri in key roles. Hansika is also part of Partner and My Name is Shruthi.

Latest Entertainment News