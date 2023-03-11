Govinda recalls working with Satish Kaushik, pens emotional note: 'Dukh kaise bayaan karu...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA Govinda recalls working with Satish Kaushik

Govinda, whose chemistry with Satish Kaushik became famous in the many 90s and early 2000s comedies films, remembered the actor-filmmaker who passed away at the age of 66. Taking to his Instagram, the actor posted an emotional note alongside a couple of stills from the movies he has worked with the veteran actor. He wrote, "Ek mitra... Ek kalakar... ek saathi... Dukh kaise bayaan karu. Apki kami hamesha khalegi hamein....bahut dukh hua. Gone to soon. RIP."

Govinda and Satish has worked in many films like 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Aunty No. 1', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta' and others.

Kartik Aaryan's Post

The Bollywood actor remembered the late actor-director as a 'best landlord' in his struggling days. He shared a picture of him in a printed shirt and denim and called him a great human being, who helped him in his initial years of struggle and guided him always. Along with this, he shared a post on Instagram, which reads "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir (folded hands emoji)."

Satish Kaushik's demise

Satish Kaushik's sudden demise sent shock waves to the entire film industry. The actor and filmmaker was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body was brought to Mumbai on March 9. The last riles were held at Versova crematorium. Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar Sham Kaushal, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were among the Bollywood celebs visiting Kaushik's Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to the departed actor.

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. He was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik wanted to see his daughter Vanshika settled in life, reveals Rumi Jaffery

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta mourns Satish Kaushik’s demise; REVEALS he gave Neena Gupta 'the greatest gift'

Latest Entertainment News