Satish Kaushik wanted to see his daughter Vanshika settled in life, reveals Rumi Jaffery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUMI JAFFERY, SATISH KAUSHIK Rumi Jaffery, Satish Kaushik and his daughter

Satish Kaushik passed away at 66. He was laid to rest in the presence of friends and family. Satish arrived in Delhi after attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party, to celebrate the festival with his childhood friends and family. As he felt uneasy, the late actor was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The actor-director's death is being mourned by his fans across the country and even his friends from the industry. The sudden demise of the veteran actor has left his old friend, filmmaker and screenwriter Rumi Jaffrey completely shattered and devastated, who recalled Satish's plans for his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika.

"I was informed about his death early in the morning. He passed away past midnight. I rushed to his home to be with his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. My wife is very attached to Vanshika. She just clung to the child and sat quietly. We are all in a state of disbelief," Rumi stated.

Rumi added that Satish wanted to live long enough to see his daughter settled in life. According to certain media reports, Rumi said, "Satish and I were friends for more than 30 years. Yeh ekaayak jaana bahot nainsaafi hai (his sudden departure is not fair). And it wasn't as if he wasn't taking care of his health. He was eating on time and eating right. He was going on morning walks. He wanted to live long enough to see his daughter settled in life. But God had other plans."

He further added, "Just a day before he was dancing at Javed (Akhtar)saab's Holi bash. I feel he was travelling too much. Aaj yahan kal wahan. When he told me he was going to Delhi on a friend's invitation, I cautioned him against so much travelling. He silenced me saying it was a commitment to a friend. Were we to know this would be his last journey?"

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Satish Kaushik revealed that the sudden demise was caused due to a cardiac attack. The last rites of the actor were performed at a crematorium in Mumbai. Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar Sham Kaushal, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were among the Bollywood celebs visiting Kaushik's Mumbai residence to pay their last respects to the departed actor.

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. He was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

ALSO READ: After attending Satish Kaushik's funeral, Javed Akhtar pens emotional note: 'Aag ki chaadar odhay...'

ALSO READ: 'Lost my younger brother...' Satish Kaushik's Mr India co-star Anil Kapoor shares moving tribute

Latest Entertainment News