Govinda gunshot incident: Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera arrives at hospital to meet actor | WATCH

Govinda is currently under medical care in a Mumbai hospital after he accidentally shot himself in his left leg. The actor-politician was scheduled to attend an event in Kolkata and was packing his stuff to reach airport in the early hours of Tuesday to catch his flight. Later, Govinda issued an audio message informing his fans that he is stable and the bullet has been successfully taken out by the doctors. Now, a video of Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah has surfaced on social media wherein she arrived at the hospital to meet the veteran actor.

After the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had a telephonic conversation with Govinda and inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. The CM has also given instructions to the hospital authorities to take the best care of the actor and ensure his speedy recovery, the CMO said.

Govinda's audio message post incident

An audio message was shared by Govinda wherein he is heard thanking the medical staff and his fans for their prayers. In the message, he also informed that the bullet has been successfully taken out and he is stable now. ''Namaskar, pranaam, main hoon Govinda. Aap sab logo ka aashirwaad or maa baap ka aashirwaad or guru ki kripa ki wajah se, goli lagi thi par woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyawaad deta hoon yahan pe doctor ka or aap sab logo ki prarthana k liye. Aap logo ka dhanyawaad,'' Govinda said in his audio message.

On the work front

Earlier this year, Govinda joined the Shiv Sena party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He began his political journey after he joined the Congress party in 2004. On the film front, he last featured in the 2019 release Rangeela Raja.

