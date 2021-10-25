Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA Govinda gifts wife Sunita a swanky BMW car as Karwa Chauth gift; see their love filled pics

Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with great joy and fervor this year. Several celebs like Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal took to social media and shared pictures from their celebrations. Bollywood actor Govinda made the festival extra special for his wife Sunita Ahuja as the actor gifted her a swanky BMW car. He recently took to Instagram to share their love filled pictures from the celebrations with his wife. Sharing the pictures he wrote, "To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you."

The actor further wrote, “My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena.You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona! @officialsunitaahuja #Happykarwachauth #truelove @bmwinfinitycars @bmwindia_official."

Take a look:

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen posing next to a BMW car that Govinda gifted to Sunita. The gorgeous couple chose to twin in red color outfits. Sunita is looking breathtakingly beautiful in a traditional red saree. Govinda complimented her in a red kurta with a black Nehru jacket.

Sunita also took to Instagram and shared a series of picture with Govinda. Along with the pictures, she penned down a Karwa Chauth wish for her followers. "Happy karvachauth to all my friends god bless you all," she wrote. Check them out here.

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 and are blessed with two children, daughter, Narmmadaa Ahuja, and son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. The couple had kept their marriage under wraps and it was only after the arrival of their daughter, Narmada, that they had revealed to the world that they were married.

