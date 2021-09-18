Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Sunita Ahuja takes a dig at Krushna after nephew Vinay calls her 'mother': 'At least one of them realised'

The family feud between Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines for the past few days. Ever since their relationship strained in 2008, the two families have stayed away from coming together in front of the camera. It all fueled when Krushna Abhishek confirmed he will not be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show's special episode which was graced by Govinda, his wife and their children Tina and Yashvardhan. While Govinda didn’t react to Krushna’s absence from Kapil’s show, his wife Sunita lashed out at the latter for insulting her family name after he refused to perform in the show.

Amidst all this, Govinda's nephew, Vinay Anand in an interview talked about aunty Sunita Ahuja and stated that she is like a mother figure to him. Anand told ETimes, "I have very high regard for Sunita Maami. She pampered us like a mother and gave us so much love that I can't repay in my whole life. She is like a mother figure to me. She has taken care of me a lot and always supported me."

Now reacting to Vinay's comments Sunita has showered praises on him. She said that she is happy that 'at least one of them' has realised what she has done for them. She also said that it's not worth keeping relationships with someone who can't give respect.

Sunita told Etimes, "It is very nice that Vinay still remembers what we have done for him. I used to take care of all the children including Krushna, Aarti Singh and others. It was like, after my mother-in-law, I was the only woman of the house to whom these kids can look up to as their mother. Govinda has also done few films with Vinay. I still remember how all these children used to play together in the hall."

She also added, "I got married at the age of 18 and my daughter was born when I was just 19. I was a child myself when I brought up these people. I am happy at least one of them realised that I have brought them up like a mother. We don't want money or anything from them but we can ask for love and respect. If you cannot give respect then there is no worth keeping you. I am so happy with Vinay's words. We love you a lot and God bless you and your family."

For the unversed, in 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.

Earlier, Sunita had said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue."

Reacting to this, Kashmera weighed into Sunita and said that the couple speaks nonsense about her husband. Taunting Kashmera over this, Sunita said problems in the house start when you bring a bad daughter-in-law.

Krushna, meanwhile, hopes for things to sort out between the families.