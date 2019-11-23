Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar aka Varun Batra’s medical report claims he is the ‘most charming bearer’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Check Akshay Kumar aka Varun Batra’s medical report from Good Newwz

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is all set to recreate his magic on the big screen with his upcoming film Good Newwz. The trailer of the film has already hit the internet and has garnered much praise from not just the fans but the Bollywood celebrities as well. The makers, on Saturday, unveiled Akshay Kumar’s character Varun Batra and shared his medical report with the fans.

Akshay shared the report on Twitter saying, “#MeetTheBatras - Varun Batra's appointment is confirmed for 27th Dec!” Dharma Productions also called him the ‘most charming bearer’. The medical reports reads that Akshay’s symptom is ‘goof up se pareshaan’. His condition is ‘top quality bearer’ and his prescribed to listen to his wife all the time (as if has another option). Check out-

Good Newwz is about two couples with the same sirname visiting an IVF center to get pregnant. Soon after they find themselves involved in the biggest goof-up as the babies get interchanged even before their birth. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is main roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is made under Dharma Productions. It will hit the screens on December 27.

For Good Newwz, Akshay and Kareena are coming together after their 2009 release Kambakkht Ishq. Even Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with Kareena after Udta Punjab. The actor-singer expressed his excitement and said, "Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing and I think it will show brilliantly on-screen."

