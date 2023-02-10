Gauri Khan revamps Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's Mumbai house; actor, Aryan pay visit

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan at Pooja Dadlani's house

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been breaking records at the box office and garnering critical acclaim worldwide for his recently released film Pathaan, recently paid a visit to his manager Pooja Dadlani's newly-renovated house in Mumbai. It was Gauri Khan who decorated the interiors of the house. Interestingly, the superstar made a rare public appearance with his eldest son Aryan Khan, as they attended Dadlani's house warming party.

In a recent video that has been going viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan is seen arriving at Pooja Dadlani's new house with Gauri, and Aryan. However, the Khan family did not pose for the paparazzi who were stationed outside Dadlani's residence. In the video, Aryan Khan is seen in his casual best in a black t-shirt teamed with a pair of denim trousers. On the other hand, Gauri Khan looked chic in a simple white top and trousers.

Meanwhile, Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram account and posted pictures from her newly-renovated house in Mumbai. The pictures mostly featured the gigantic living room with mint-coloured sofas, huge aesthetic mirror, glass chandeliers, wooden table stands, indoor plants and vintage lamp shades.

In the first photo, Pooja and Gauri posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, Pooja wrote, "Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth & happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than @gaurikhan my family... She turned my house into a home."

Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others sent out congratulatory messages to Pooja.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Pathaan, the spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is one of the biggest successes of Bollywood in recent times. The film broke many box office records since its release on January 25. Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for Pathaan has more than made up for his time away from the movies. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Pathaan revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. Also, Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger.

