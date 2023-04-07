Gauri Khan REFUSED Suhana's interview to Anusha Dandekar at NMACC event? VJ-actress breaks silence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan with Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar recently attended an event in Mumbai which was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan. Days after the grand launch, a video surfaced on social media wherein Gauri seemingly refused to be interviewed by Anusha and even stopped her from taking the byte of Suhana. As the particular moment was caught on camera, a section of social media users trolled Anusha as they felt Gauri and Suhana ignored her. Some slammed her for forcing the SRK's family to give interviews.

Now, Anusha has issued a clarification on the video. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anusha wrote, "This constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and because you are so called fans of people who weren't at this event, you want to try and make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can't be part of your plan."

"Some people don't like to give interviews and never have and that's totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END. I think I did a great job and I'm really good at what I do about no one's stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies," she added.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan during KKR vs RCB, Suhana & Shanaya Kapoor attend match

While Gauri may have refused Anusha for an interview, Gauri's husband, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan did speak with her at length. Lauding Nita Ambani's vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, SRK said, "Nita has spent so many years trying to get this. I've known that, I think 10 to 12 years back, we've been discussing this and she's been talking to me. She showed me the blueprint. It was designed in a bigger way, differently. Now it's designed very differently. And it is such a spirit of passion here. It's such a journey of passion."

ALSO READ: Amid death threats, Salman Khan imports most expensive SUV with bulletproof glass

Latest Entertainment News