Gauri Khan gives parenting advice as she shares adorable pictures of son AbRam

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN Gauri Khan shares parenting advice as she clicks adorable pictures of son AbRam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son often leaves us awestruck with his pictures. The star kid is the apple of his parents' eyes and his pics are often shared by the couple on social media. On Saturday Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared some pics of AbRam along with a caption talking about how parents should let kids make their own timetable and not spend the lockdown like a vacation.

"Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval. Lockdown is definitely not a vacation...," Gauri wrote on Instagram. One of the three photos show AbRam drawing a picture with a keen interest, wearing a green T-shirt.

Earlier during an interaction, Shah Rukh revealed that AbRam is more people-friendly than Aryan and Suhana. The superstar had said, "I think he loves being around me. Unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is more people-friendly. He gets happy seeing my fans. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He’s a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself."

Gauri and SRK got married in the year 1991 and are blessed with three children: Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. The Khan family is often seen posing for pictures together, setting major family goals.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage