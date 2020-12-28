Gauahar Khan's ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon wishes her 'Shaadi Mubarak' in flight; Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUSHAL7,THEREALKUSHALTANDON Gauahar Khan's ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon wishes her 'Shaadi Mubarak'; Watch video

'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan, who tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, bumped into her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon on the flight. Gauahar was heading for her shoot and Kushal to his hometown Lucknow. Kushal Tandon took to his Instagram story to share a video to inform his fans that he met Gauahar Khan on his flight. Kushal was heard saying in the video, “Okay guys. What are the chances? I am traveling to a destination and I met my sweet old friend who just got married and she is sitting next to me. By chance we met, I’m not stalking her.”

Moving the camera to Gauahar, he said, "She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan. Shayad mujhe aapko asliyat mein Mubarak baad deni thi."

Gauahar and Kushal met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 7' and fell in love on the show. They also featured in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video together, 'Zaroori Tha'. The former couple parted ways in 2014 after dating each other for a year. Even after the breakup both Kushal and Gauahar have been cordial to each other.

Gauahar and Zaid met each other at a grocery store in Mumbai. Their love story blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdown. They got married in a traditional nikkah ceremony followed by a wedding reception. Beautiful pictures from the ceremonies surfaced the internet. From Mehendi to reception, Gauahar was looking all dreamy and Zaid complimented her on every occasion.

On the professional front, Gauahar was recently seen in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' as a 'Toofani senior'. Her next web series, Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan will release on January 15, 2021, on amazon prime.