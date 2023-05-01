Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s star-studded baby shower; Gautam Rode, Mahi Vij and others join

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar star-studded baby shower; Gautam Rode, Mahi Vij and others join see pics

Gauahar Khan surprised fans with a charming animated Instagram picture announcing her pregnancy in December. Months later, the actress and her husband, Zaid Darbar, staged a lavish baby shower for their close friends and family. Many television actors attended the celebratory event on Sunday, including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among others. Pictures and videos of the ceremony, which have been shared on social media, show the soon-to-be parents beaming with delight as they prepare to welcome a new family member.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were sighted in the city Monday, April 30, while hosting a grand baby shower. Gauahar looked stunning in a multicoloured floral patterned maxi dress while flaunting her baby bulge at the event. Zaid, on the other hand, looked dashing in a multicoloured striped shirt and white pants. The newlyweds looked stunning and were beaming as they posed for the cameras.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHANGauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's star-studded baby shower

On the personal front, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar in December 2020, and on December 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

