Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s star-studded baby shower; Gautam Rode, Mahi Vij and others join

Popular celebrity couple Gauahar Khan-Zaid had a grand baby shower on April 30, and many celebs were seen attending the celebration.

Rajni Singh New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2023 10:49 IST
Gauahar Khan surprised fans with a charming animated Instagram picture announcing her pregnancy in December. Months later, the actress and her husband, Zaid Darbar, staged a lavish baby shower for their close friends and family. Many television actors attended the celebratory event on Sunday, including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among others. Pictures and videos of the ceremony, which have been shared on social media, show the soon-to-be parents beaming with delight as they prepare to welcome a new family member.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were sighted in the city Monday, April 30, while hosting a grand baby shower. Gauahar looked stunning in a multicoloured floral patterned maxi dress while flaunting her baby bulge at the event. Zaid, on the other hand, looked dashing in a multicoloured striped shirt and white pants. The newlyweds looked stunning and were beaming as they posed for the cameras.

On the personal front, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar in December 2020, and on December 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

