Framed Forever: Zaheer Iqbal shares unseen photos with Sonakshi Sinha | See Photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zaheer Iqbal shares unseen photos with Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is one of the most talked about weddings in Bollywood at the moment. There was a lot of debate on social media about the marriage of these two. Let us tell you that the actors got married on June 23, 2024 after a long relationship of seven years. The newlywed couple has been sharing beautiful pictures and videos of their wedding and reception on Instagram. Now Zaheer Iqbal has shared a glimpse of the precious moments spent with his wife on social media.

Zaheer-Sonakshi framed forever

Zaheer Iqbal has shared two pictures with Sonakshi on his Instagram story. In the first picture, it looks like it is a picture from their dating days, where Sona and Zaheer are standing in the snowy valleys. Zaheer is seen kissing Sonakshi on the forehead in this picture. At the same time, the second picture was a screenshot of their recent wedding reception photoshoot, which is also their current Instagram profile picture.

New video was shared yesterday

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared a video of their grand wedding reception on Instagram on July 10. In the video, they are seen having fun with their friends and family. Sonakshi's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, and actors Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rekha, Arbaaz Khan, Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Rajkumar Rao and others. Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen dancing freely in the video.

Watch the video here:

Sharing this post, she wrote, 'Wedding 'ASMR' Feel it, enjoy it ... as we did. A big thank you to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the perfect wedding! Sona and Zaheer's wedding, a great party toh banti hai boss!'

