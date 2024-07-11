Hina Khan shares inspirational quote amid her fight against cancer | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan has been diagnosed with the breast cancer stage 3

Indian television actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with breast cancer stage 3. Being in the third stage and her treatment has already started. The actress is 'fully determined' to recover from the disease. From the time her treatment initiated, Hina has been regularly sharing inspirational and motivational quotes on her social media handles. On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a inspirational quote and prayed to god to help her in the recovery.

The quote shared by the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan reads, "Nobody can take away your pain but Allah." Along with it she also wrote, "Please Allah, please".

Image Source : INSTAGRAMQuote shared by Hina Khan.

Hina Khan as been active on Instagram

Hina is continuously giving updates about her recovery through her social media accounts. Previously, she shared a video of her in which she is having a haircut before the chemotherapy session. After the chemotherapy session, she took to her Instagram and posted some pictures that showed her scars. She captioned the post as- "What the viewers can see in the picture? The scars on her body or the hope in her eyes? The scars on the body are a sign of progress towards recovery. My hope is a sign of my soul; I can see the end of the tunnel. I'm making my recovery process manifest. I'm also praying for yours."

Have a look at the post:

Hina disclosed about her breast cancer disease on June 28 by posting a picture on Instagram. The actress mentioned that to recover she will do her best whatever is needed to do. For those who don't know Hina Khan is a well-known Indian television actress who has been a part of various shows. She rose to fame with the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and was also a part of TV shows such as 'Bigg Boss season 11' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.