Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding guests to be welcomed with 100 private jets, 3 Falcon-2000 aircrafts

Anant-Radhika's wedding guests to arrive in 100 private jets

The Ambani family has reportedly hired three Falcon-2000 jets to ferry guests for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on Friday. Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with his lady love Radhika Merchant in one of India's biggest weddings. Rajan Mehra, the chief executive officer of Club One Air's air charter company, said that the Ambani family has hired three Falcon-2000 jets to ferry guests to the wedding and they expect that more than 100 private planes will be used for these events. "Guests are coming from everywhere and each plane will make multiple rounds across the country," he told news agency Reuters.

Major traffic restrictions in Mumbai this weekend

The grand Indian wedding celebrations will occur at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC), located in Mumbai's central business district. Roads near the venue will be open only for event vehicles between 1 pm and midnight on July 12-15. The traffic police in Mumbai have issued a detailed advisory on road restrictions for three days. The main wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, July 12 while the next two days have been earmarked for the aashirwad (auspicious blessings) and reception. Traffic has already slowed down in the area around the venue, which is being decorated with decorative fringes and red flowers. Marigolds and bright yellow lights have also been used to adorn trees outside Ambani's 27-storey mansion, Antilia, in Mumbai.

Events have been going on for several days

This weekend's celebrations are the culmination of grand events held over the past few months. The first pre-wedding started in Jamnagar. Then the second pre-wedding was held in Italy and France and the celebration went on for a long time on the cruise. Mark Zuckerberg was also among the 1,200 guests at the first pre-wedding event and in May the Ambani family organized a pre-wedding luxury European cruise party for 800 guests including Bollywood stars and cricketers. Now for the past two weeks, many events are going on in Mumbai. At the ceremony, global artists like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry and boy band Backstreet Boys performed for celebrity guests, many of whom were top Bollywood actors from India.

