Deepika Padukone becomes only actor to be part of four cinematic multi-verses | Deets inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone becomes a part of four multi-verses

Global actor Deepika Padukone is having the time of her life right now. From expecting her firstborn to giving back-to-back hits, she is rocking it on the personal and professional front. After giving the first superhit film of 2024 in the form of Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, she also ended the tough time phase at the Indian box office with Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. However, do you know that she is the only actor to be a part of four multi-verses?

Yes! From Ayan Mukherjee's Āstraverse to Nag Ashwin's Kalki-verse, DP has achieved an almost unbreakable feat. Know about all the cinematic multi-verses here.

Nag Ashwin's Kalki-verse

Deepika played the role of Sumathi in Nag Ashwin's prestigious project Kalki 2898 AD. This cinematic world created by Nag Ashwin is said to be a hypothetical sequel to the Indian epic Mahabharata. Inspired by our mythology, the film is based on the arrival of good times with the birth of lord Krishna's incarnation, Kalki. In this film, Deepika is playing the mother of Kalki, whose character is inspired by Devki. This is the latest multi-verses that Deepika became a part of. Kalki 2898 AD's sequel will be released after three years, where Sumathi will be seen giving birth to Kalki and freeing the world from darkness.

YRF spy universe

With the role of Rubina Mohsin in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, the actor became a part of the YRF spy universe. Starting off with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, Yash Raj Films have expanded their spy universe with films like Hrithik Roshan's War and SRK's Pathaan. Now Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will also become a part of this multi-verse with a recently announced film. Alpha. Moreover, Pathaan 2 or Pathaan vs Tiger will be released in 2025, where Katrina, Deepika, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen coming together.

Ayan Mukherjee's Āstraverse

With just a cameo or better say a passing shot, Ayan Mukherjee confirmed that it is indeed Deepika Padukone who will play the role of Amritha in Brahmastra. She will not only play the mother's role of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) but she will also be the one to fall in love and fight with her love, Dev in Brahmastra 2. The actor will have a longer role in the second part which is said to be releasing in 2026.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe

One of the most anticipated films of 2024, Singham Again will mark, Deepika Padukone's entry in the fourth cinematic multi-verses. Playing the role of Shakti Shetty, Deepika will join Rohit Shetty's cop universe as his first Lady Singham. The film will release on the occasion of Diwali, this year. It features, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, apart from DP.

