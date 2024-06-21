Food cart business in Sainik Vihar to Bigg Boss: Here's how Chandrika Dixit became 'Vada Pav Girl'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how Chandrika Dixit became 'Vada Pav Girl'

'Bigg Boss OTT Season 3' is hours apart from releasing on Jio Cinema Premium. This time actor Anil Kapoor will host the show instead of Salman Khan. He has promised to give the most fun ever in the show, for which the fans are eagerly waiting. The audience is very eager to know about the contestants appearing in the show. This time Delhi's famous 'Vada Pav Girl' i.e. Chandrika Dixit will also be seen in the show. After ruling the social media, she will now be seen making a splash in the house of Bigg Boss OTT. But do you know how Chandrika Dixit became the 'Vada Pav Girl'?

A look at Vada Pav Girl's journey

From setting up a Vada Pav stall in Delhi to reaching here, Chandrika Dixit's journey has not been easy at all. She used to work in the Haldiram company and her husband Yash Gera was employed in the Rapido company. Seeing her husband working irregular hours and her son suffering from dengue fever, she decided to quit her job. In such a situation, her passion for cooking inspired her to move forward.

After this, she started her food cart business in the Sainik Vihar area of ​​​​Delhi. After starting her own business, Chandrika Dixit soon became famous as 'Vada Pav Girl'. Her simple 'Vada Pav' cart became very famous. People started coming here from far and wide to eat the Vada Pav made by her. She came into the limelight when food vlogger Amit Jindal blogged about her cart, in which her skill of making and selling Vada Pav was seen.

Food vlogger Amit Jindal's video gained her popularity

This video of Amit Jindal was well-liked on social media and due to this Chandrika became a social media sensation overnight. After this, there was a long line of people at her Vada Pav cart. The journey after fame was also not easy for her. After this video, another video of her surfaced, in which she was crying a lot. In this, she was seen accusing the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of harassment. He alleged bribery even after paying a fee of Rs 35,000. After this, many street vendors who faced similar problems came forward.

Do you know after watching Chandrika's vada pav cart's popularity, many people started the vada pav business? Seeing the competition increasing, Chandrika collaborated with 'Dolly Chaiwala' Sunil Patil. She also collaborated with 'Bigg Boss' Sunny Arya and Puneet Superstar. After this too her popularity started increasing a lot. Vada Pav Girl took full advantage of his popularity and today she needs no introduction. She recently bought a Ford Mustang car worth more than 70 lakhs from her hard-earned money. And today onward she will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

