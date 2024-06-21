Lights, camera, it’s showtime again! Emraan Hashmi starrer's remaining episodes to release on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : SHOWTIME'S TEASER VIDEO Showtime's remaining episodes are set to release soon

All the episodes of Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajeev Khandelwal's web series 'Showtime' are going to be released soon. It is known that this hit show was released on Disney+Hotstar in May but with a twist. Only four episodes of Showtime were released in May. Now the release date of the remaining episodes has been announced by the makers. The entire series will stream from next month.

Lights, camera...and it’s showtime again!

A new teaser has been released from the Instagram handle of Disney+Hotstar. In this, Emraan Hashmi is seen saying, 'The beginning of the film is very easy. Laughter, jokes, a little romance, a little banter, but the real fun starts only after the interval.' The caption with this reads, 'The real fun will come now'. Karan Johar also shared the teaser of Showtime Part 2 on his Instagram. And revealed that this series will be released with full episodes on Hotstar from July 12.

Makers and cast

Fans are very happy as soon as they know the release date of the remaining episodes. Actors like Mahima Makwana, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran and Vishal Vashisht will also be seen in the series along with lead actors, Emraan Hashmi, Rajiv Khandelwal, Naseeruddin Shah and Mouni Roy. 'Showtime' is directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. At the same time, this series has been made under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner. Dharmatic is the digital content company of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Showtime is based on the Entertainment Industry

The Showtime series tells the story of the unseen world hidden behind the camera. Many deep secrets of the world of cinema are going to be seen in it. Like nepotism and how in the world of the Bollywood industry everyone crosses their limits for power. 'Having been in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad sides of it. So when this show came to me, I seized the opportunity to be a part of it,' said Emraan Hashmi while promoting Showtime.

