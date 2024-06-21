Sonakshi Sinha's to-be husband Zaheer Iqbal poses together with Shatrughan Sinha for paps

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL BHAYANI'S VIDEO Zaheer Iqbal with Shatrughan Sinha

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's rumoured wedding, legendary actor and the actress' father, Shatrughan Sinha was seen posing with Zaheer for the paparazzi. Both Zaheer and Sonakshi's father were seen smiling as they posed for the camera. Sonakshi was also seen in a white-coloured outfit. Several pictures and videos of both the family including the rumours bride and groom are doing rounds on the internet.

Earlier, a fun-filled picture of Zaheer was doing the rounds, showing the groom-to-be and his friends posing for the camera. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Zaheer's friend and Huma Qureshi's brother Saqib Saleem dropped a group picture in which Zaheer can be seen posing with his boy squad. In the picture, the men can be seen smiling for the camera.

''Boys boys boys ye pagal ladke,'' Saqib wrote along with the post. Zaheer also re-shared the picture along with a heart emoji. Just a couple of days back, the couple enjoyed their bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends.

Sonakshi Sinha shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. Sonakshi took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to drop several pictures that hinted at a bachelorette party. In one selfie, the actress can be seen flaunting her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and hair tied in a bun.

One of the pictures showed Sonakshi posing with Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi donned a sparkling black outfit while Huma looked stunning in a black cutout dress. Zaheer also enjoyed a night out with his close buddies, sharing celebratory photos. Actor Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi's brother, was also part of the festivities.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them into each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.' The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline.

