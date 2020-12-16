First look of Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon web series 'Tandav' out, teaser out tomorrow

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO First look of Saif Ali Khan’s web series 'Tandav' out

The first look of Saif Ali Khan-led political drama Tandav is out. Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled the first glimpse of the show, ahead of the teaser debut on Thursday. The poster of the web series features the actor in the avatar of a politician. With his arm raised and fist closed, Saif is shown to be addressing a rally in the poster. Created and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is all set for a 2021 release.

The series is written by Gaurav Solanki of Article 15 fame. In the show, Saif will be seen playing the role of a Delhi-based politician and the teaser for the same will be out on Thursday, December 17, 2020. However, in the poster, the actor has hidden his face.

Amazon Prime Video took to their Instagram page and shared the first look with a caption stating, "Get ready, we are about to enter Tandav mode. #TandavOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow @aliabbaszafar @ihimanshumehra @offsideent."

Ali Abbas Zafar shared the poster on his Instagram account and wrote, “It’s about to begin. #TandavOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow. @primevideoin @ihimanshumehra @offsideent (sic).”

Tandav also stars Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauahar Khan and others in pivotal roles.

Saif Ali Khan has previously starred in Netflix’s Sacred Games. His last theatrical release was Jawaani Jaaneman. The film marked Alaya F’s Bollywood debut and also starred Tabu in a pivotal role. Saif was also seen in a guest appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara.