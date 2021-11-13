First look of Rakul Preet Singh's comedy starrer 'Chhatriwali' out

Follow us on Image Source : RSVP First look of Rakul Preet Singh comedy starrer Chhatriwali out

Rakul Preet Singh will be soon seen essaying a never-seen-before character in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming production titled 'Chhatriwali'. The film's first look was recently released on social media as it went on the floors in Lucknow. 'Chhatriwali' is a social family entertainer and tells the story of a female unemployed chemistry graduate in the small town of Karnal, who becomes a condom tester out of desperation for a job.

Dropping the first look of the film, Rakul wrote, "Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai… Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali."

Talking about the film, director Tejas Deoskar shared, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors. Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy."

Sharing her excitement Rakul Preet Singh said, "It's quite an interesting and 'hatke' (different) subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."

Apart from this, Rakul recently wrapped the shooting of Jackky Bhagnani’s production film with Akshay Kumar. She also shared the picture of the same and wrote, "So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41 Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with."

Rakul Preet has a number of projects in the pipeline including--Ajay Devgn’s MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan, Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and Indra Kumar's Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.