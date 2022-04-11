Filmmaker Guneet Monga engaged to entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GUNEET MONGA Guneet Monga, Sunny Kapoor

Producer Guneet Monga on Monday announced her engagement to fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. The producer took to Instagram and shared pictures from the engagement ceremony, held in a heritage hotel in Delhi. "'Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station'. And that's where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life. Feel Mom and Dad's blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day. #Engaged #GunSung," the 38-year-old producer wrote.

Through her production company Sikhya Entertainment, Monga has backed critically-acclaimed films like the "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Shahid", "Masaan", "The Lunchbox" and last year's Netflix comedy drama "Pagglait".

Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary "Period. End of Sentence", which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

Guneet Monga was awarded the second-highest civilian French honour by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Dria. She was given the honour of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters at the Residence of France for her contribution to the world cinema through her Indo-French productions and "her relentless work towards women empowerment," a statement read.

(With PTI Inputs)