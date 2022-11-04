Female fan goes bonkers over Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi during Phone Bhoot promotions | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ISHAANKHATTERFC Female fan goes bonkers over Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant

Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot is finally out for the audience to critique. The star-cast has been super busy in promoting the film. They have been travelling to different cities and interacting with people to ensure it reaches the masses. On Friday, Ishaan and Siddhant met an overly excited female fan, and what happened next will leave you stunned. The video has gone viral on the internet.

The viral video shows Ishaan and Siddhant being taken aback by a female fan who pounces on them after seeing them. The fan screamed and hugged them closely. The boys appeared astonished by her excitement and bizarre behavior. The clip sparked a laugh riot on the internet.

Watch video:

Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "so weird reaction of her." Another user commented, "Shame on her, that was scary." A third user wrote, "From where do such weird people come." A user also wrote, "Ishaan and Siddhant got scared of her reaction but they couldn't react due to public."

Speaking of Phone Bhoot, Katrina plays the role of a ghost, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan play ghost hunters in the film. The horror-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner, Excel Entertainment. The film was released on November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan Khatter has Pippa in his kitty. The Raja Menon directorial stars Ishaan as Captain Balram Singh Mehta, who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan in the lead roles. The film is set to release on December 9, 2022. Besides this, the actor is also reportedly roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi has Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in his pipeline.

