Fatima Sana Shaikh lost smell and taste as she fights coronavirus, says 'Covid sucks'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMA SANA SHAIKH Fatima Sana Shaikh lost smell and taste as she fights coronavirus

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, is suffering from a 'horrible bodyache.' The actress has shared the problems she is facing due to Covid-19. The Dangal actress has also lost her sense of taste and smell, a peculiar symptom of the deadly virus. Fatima shared her health update on social media. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible bodyache."

The actress has been under home quarantine and is following all the precautions and protocols.

Take a look:

The actor was recently treated to some home-cooked food by Anil Kapoor. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a post for Kapoor and thanked him for treating her to 'ghar ka khaana'. Tagging the actor along with a picture, she wrote, "@anilskapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana". Below the picture of the food boxes from her co-star, Fatima also wrote, "Yuummmmm".

For the unversed, Fatima and Anil Kapoor recently shot for an untitled project in Udaipur. The unit shot in various parts of Rajasthan, and the actress posted multiple pictures with the crew and her team. Also, a few weeks ago, the actress got a Rajasthan-themed birthday bash on location from her team. She cut her cake with a sword as locals played dhol and shehnai. Anil Kapoor attended the celebration, too.

I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for your wishes and concern. Stay safe, guys," she wrote.