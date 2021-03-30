Anil Kapoor treats COVID positive Fatima Sana Shaikh to 'ghar ka khaana'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMA SANA SHAIKH Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anil Kapoor

In a sweet gesture, Anil Kapoor treated his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh with homemade food. The actress tested COVID -19 positive recently and is under home quarantine. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a post for Kapoor and thanked him for treating her to 'ghar ka khaana'. Tagging the actor along with a picture, she wrote, “@anilskapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana”. Below the picture of the food boxes from her co-star, Fatima also wrote, “Yuummmmm”.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ FATIMA SANA SHAIKH Instagram story by Fatima Sana Shaikh

In a message on Monday, Fatima informed that she tested Covid-19 positive. The actress who has currently home-quarantined herself urged people to follow protocol. "I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for your wishes and concern. Stay safe, guys," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Fatima and Anil Kapoor recently shot for an untitled project in Udaipur. The unit shot in various parts of Rajasthan, and the actress posted multiple pictures with the crew and her team. Also, a few weeks ago, the actress got a Rajasthan-themed birthday bash on location from her team. She cut her cake with a sword as locals played dhol and shehnai. Anil Kapoor attended the celebration, too.

Meanwhile, actor Aamir Khan, who was Fatima's on-screen father in "Dangal", has also tested positive for Covid-19. Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, R. Madhavan and Rohit Saraf have tested positive over the past few days, and are under quarantine.