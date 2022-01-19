Fardeen Khan tests COVID positive, shares concerning message for children & toddlers

Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
Fardeen Khan took to social media to share that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Sharing a concerning message for children and toddlers, he informed that he is asymptomatic and urged all to get tested for coronavirus timely.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2022 12:42 IST
Fardeen Khan

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has tested positive for COVID 19. The actor took to social media to share the news. Sharing a concerning message for children and toddlers, he informed that he is asymptomatic and urged all to get tested for coronavirus timely. He also sent out wishes for all in recovery.

"Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating (sic)," Fardeen tweeted. 

On the work front, the Bollywood actor who is  is known for some of his earlier Bollywood films, including 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Khushi', 'Fida' and 'No Entry' is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 11 years. His comeback film 'Visfot' went into production last year.

Titled 'Visfot', the film is being directed by Kookie Gulati and co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles. It is the official remake of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors' (2012), Venezuela's entry for the Academy Awards that year in the Best Foreign Language film section.

The story of 'Visfot' oscillates between Dongri, Mumbai, and the high-rises of the city, and will be shot in real locations. The film is being produced by Sanjay Gupta, Anuradha Gupta and Bhushan Kumar.

