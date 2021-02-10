Farah Khan accuses Shilpa Shetty of stealing ad, says ‘pet pe laat maari’ during shoot. THIS happens next

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Farah Khan accuses Shilpa Shetty of stealing ad, says ‘pet pe laat maari’ during shoot.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty engaged in hilarious fun banter on the sets of their ad shoot. Farah accuses Shilpa of taking the ad from her, says 'isne mere pet pe laat maari hai.' In a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa is seen waiting for her shot and crew persons, as the filmmaker barges in and accused the actress her of stealing her 'pet ke liye ad'.

As Farah enters the shoot, she says “Yeh ad pehle main karne wali thi. Isne mere pet pe laat maari hai.”

Shilpa on the other hand, show-offs her thin waistline and replies “Paapi pet ka sawaal hai. Waise yeh ad mujhe pet ki wajah se hi mila hai,” The two then revealed that they together will do this ad. "Yeh ad ab hum dono karenge."

Posting the video, Shilpa captioned it “Chura ke Ad mera.. @farahkhankunder chali!!!! When work becomes fun. #fun #friendsforever #laughs #setlife #shooting.” Reading through the comments, Farah said, “Finally! Got ur manager n ur ads,” along with a laughing emoji.

Talking about the madness while shooting with Shilpa, Faran wrote, "Its only madness when u shoot with old friends @theshilpashetty finally i got ur manager #paapipetkasawaal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently wrapped up the shooting for Hungama 2.

The filmmaker said that even after so many years, 2003 released 'Hungama' is fresh in audiences' minds and it was a challenge to ensure 'Hungama 2' was even more entertaining.