Faraaz Khan’s family thanks Salman Khan for paying medical bills: May god bless him, give him long life

Actor Faraaz Khan, known for his roles in the films Mehndi and Fareb, has been diagnosed with brain infection and currently under treatment in a Bengaluru hospital. Actors like Pooja Bhatt and Kashmera Shah took to their social media to confirm the actor's critical health and the need for money for his treatment. In no time, superstar Salman Khan offered his help and paid the medical bills of the actor. His family said that they had set up a fundraiser for him online, detailing his illness and listing the hospital expenses as Rs 25 lakh. Faraaz's younger brother Fahmaan expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for paying the bills. He told Mumbai Mirror, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life."

Earlier, Kashmera Shah in her post, revealed that Salman has paid Faraaz's hospital bills along with sharing a picture of the superstar. "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don't like this post I don't care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan," Kashmera wrote on her Instagram account.

Faraaz, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release "Mehndi" and Vikram Bhatt's 1996 thriller "Fareb", suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as consequence of the seizures. The actor required Rs 25 lakh for treatment, for which his family started a fundraiser. As of Wednesday, they revealed that they had raised over Rs 3,20,000.

The details of the fundraiser, shared by Faraaz's family members, Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon at ImpactGuru, read: "Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs."

Explaining his illness, they stated: "Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call."A few days ago, Faraaz's family members, Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon issued a statement, urging people to financially help them to cover the medical expenses.

