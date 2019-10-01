Fans get worried about Rana Daggubati’s health after his latest photo, ask ‘What have you done to your Body?’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fans get worried about Rana Daggubati’s health after his latest photo

Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati has left his fans worried after he shared his latest picture on the social media. The actor shared a sponsored post for a bank credit card on Instagram and his fans flooded the with questions about his health. In the picture, Rana appears to be very lean. He can be seen flaunting his big beard and a wide smile. The actor has lost much weight which has made his fans worried about his health.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans expressed their worry in the comments. One user wrote, ‘Hope you are doing good there Mr Rana’. Another asked him, ‘What have you done to your body’. Many other fans questioned him about his health and if was sick. Check out the comments here-

Rana Daggubati won the love of fans all over the world after he played the role of Ballaldev in the mega-blockbuster Bahubali. He played the antagonist in the film but with his acting, he managed to draw all the attention. Now, the actor is gearing up for his role in the upcoming Bollywood comedy Housefull 4.

Rana Daggubati will be seen in a special appearance in the film. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. The trailer of the film has already been released. Other than Housefull 4, Rana will be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India as well. In this film, he will be seen as Raghuvir, an Army officer.

