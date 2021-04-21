Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNRAMPAL Fans ask COVID positive Arjun Rampal who's taking his pics during quarantine. Here's what he replied

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday shared new pictures of him, giving fans a glimpse of his life under home quarantine. In the same, he can be seen channelizing his inner artist and drawing his creative piece on the canvas. The 'Daddy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his fourth day of quarantine and wrote in the caption, "Trying something new... quarantined #quaratinelife #Day4." Not just the pictures but also the fact that who is clicking Arjun's stills while he is in isolation left Netizens puzzled. Many even left a comment on the post which soon caught the attention of the 'Aankhen' actor.

In the pictures, Arjun could be seen sporting a blue T-shirt paired with grey lowers, while he looked at the canvas and painted a streak. On the photos that he shared on the application, he got a comment from a fan who wrote, "Who clicked." Arjun was quick to respond to the same and wrote in the comments section, "@sumana_datta me on timer, discovering many new ways."

Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and is currently under home quarantine for recovery. He shared his health update on social media through a post reading, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all the protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

On the professional front, Arjun has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline which includes, 'Dhaakad' and 'The Rapist'.

-With ANI inputs