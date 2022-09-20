Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring with her perfect curves in bikini photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHA GUPTA Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is setting the internet on fire with her sensuous pictures in stylish bikinis. The actress never fails to impress her fans and admirer with her fashion and style. Redefining hotness, Esha posted a bunch of dreamy pictures as she showcased her flawless toned abs, hourglass body and perfect curves. Her latest vacation pics in beachwear left her fans gasping for air.

Esha Gupta is having the time of her life in Spain. The actress, who has been soaking up some sun and flaunting her well-toned body is holidaying with her beau Manuel Campos Guallar. Sharing a picture of herself in a nude-tone bikini, she wrote, "Still summer somewhere." For the click, Esha allowed her hair to fall loosely around her face. Seema Sajdeh, Siddhanth Kapoor and several other Bollywood celebs dropped fireball emoticons in the comments section.

She has also shared a few videos of her holiday fun. From touring Formentera to enjoying sun in Ibiza, Esha has been making the most of her Spanish holiday. ALSO READ: ₹9000 injection for fairer skin: Esha Gupta once 'got carried away' to get it but.....

This is not the first time the 'Jannat 2' star has turned heads with her steamy picture. The actress is always heating things up on her Instagram. Esha Gupta is one of those celebrities who catches the public eye with her Instagram posts. Esha usually oozes oomph with her looks and fashions. Take a look

In fact, she celebrated Earth Day 2022 by treating fans with her fiery look. She took to Instagram and shared a bikini picture. She is seen soaking the sun in a white two-piece bikini along with a black derby hat. "Happy Home Day #earthday," Esha wrote alongside the picture. ALSO READ: Sunny Leone redefines hotness, flaunts her curves in multi-coloured bikini during Maldives vacay

On the professional front, Esha Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012, was last seen in Total Dhamaal and One Day Justice Delivered in the year 2019. Recently, she was seen in 'Aashram 3'. Directed by Prakash Jha, the web show stars Bobby Deol, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.

