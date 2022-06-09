₹9000 injection for fairer skin: Esha Gupta once 'got carried away' to get it but.....

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHA GUPTA Esha Gupta

Actress Esha Gupta who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012 recently made shocking revelations about the challenges she faced during her journey in the industry. Currently seen in the web series Aashram 3, Esha revealed that she once got carried away to get an injection worth Rs 9000 to get fairer skin as she was advised to do so. Esha who has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and continues to work with ace actors and directors recalled the time when she was questioned about her skin complexion.

Talking to Prabhat Khabar, she revealed, "At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost ₹9000. I won't name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin."

She added, "Actresses have a lot of pressure of looking beautiful. I would never want my daughter to become an actor otherwise she will face the pressure of looking beautiful from a young age. She will not be able to live her life like a normal, real person. I'd want she becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either."

On the film's front, Esha was last seen in Total Dhamaal and One Day Justice Delivered in the year 2019. Recently she has been making her mark on the OTT platforms with web shows like Nakaab and RejectX.

About Aashram 3

Directed by Prakash Jha, the web show stars Bobby Deol, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.