Esha Deol celebrates birthday with Tusshar Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Hema Malini & others in style; see pics

Actress Esha Deol celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday (November 2). The actress had a fun filled birthday bash with her close friends and family by her side. Esha took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from her birthday celebration. She also penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone for their warm wishes. "Had a lovely birthday celebration with my loved ones. I want to thank each and everyone of you for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. I have personally read & seen all the wishes you all have sent me & I am truly touched with so much love coming my way. Love & gratitude," she wrote in the caption.

Indeed, the pictures reveal that the actress enjoyed to the fullest. Esha looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white dress. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with husband Bharat Takhtani and mother Hema Malini. Her Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa co-star Tusshar Kapoor also attended that birthday bash. Esha also shared pictures with her friends Gautam Gupta and his wife Smriti Khanna. Esha's cousin brother and actor Abhay Deol also marked his presence. Actor Fardeen Khan was joined in Esha for her special day.

Esha's birthday cake looked stunning and we are sure it tasted delicious too. It read, "40, fierce, fit and f***ing fabulous."

Meanwhile, several celebrities wished the actress on social media. Esha's husband shared an adorable picture with her on her birthday. Sharing the image, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life."

On the work front, Esha recently launched her production house titled Bharat Esha Film. The actress was last seen in 'Ek Duaa', which was produced under her banner and directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee who earlier directed the actress in the short film 'Cakewalk'.

