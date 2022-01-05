Erica Fernandes and her mother test COVID positive, TV actress urges fans to not rely on 'home testing kits'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAM_EJF Erica Fernandes has tested positive for Covid-19

Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in India and across the world, TV actress Erica Fernandes informed her fans on social media that she too has tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside her mother. In her note to the fans, shared on Instagram, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame actress urged her followers to not rely on home testing kits for the viral infection. She also shared that she is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 like congestion, cough, cold, severe body and head aches among others.

Erica wrote on Instagram, "Requesting your kind attention. When Covid first hit us, I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like I had a sand paper in my throat."

She continued, "As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough. cold severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care. I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested Much love - EJF (sic).”

Erica was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The show went off air in November last year after being revived for a third season in July.