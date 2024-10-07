Emraan Hashmi suffers injuries during shoot of 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad, photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday suffered an unfortunate mishap while filming the action-packed sequel Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad. As per the information, the actor was performing a physically demanding stunt involving a jump when he sustained an injury to his neck. The incident occurred during the shoot of an action scene. Goodachari 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to the spy thriller, continues to generate excitement among fans.

Earlier this year, Hashmi had shared his casting announcement for the film, also called "G2", on his official X page. "The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress (sic)," the actor had posted on February 15.

In August, actor Adivi Sesh announced that Emraan Hashmi would be joining the cast of Goodachari 2, sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the collaboration. The film is set to be a high-octane spy thriller and marks Hashmi’s second Telugu project with Sesh, following their earlier work together. In addition to Goodachari 2, Hashmi is also set to appear in OG, a film starring Pawan Kalyan, which is scheduled to release in 2025.