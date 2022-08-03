Emotional Dia Mirza pens moving note for her niece Tanya who died in car accident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIA MIRZA Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is going through a tough phase in her personal life as the actress lost her niece, Tanya. Recently, she informed her fans and followers about the untimely demise of the young girl through an Instagram post. On Wednesday, she penned a heart-melting note along with an adorable picture paying a tribute to her and remembering the good times spent with her. Dia shared that Tanya was her firstborn. In a long note, Dia mentioned, "

"I remember squeals of 'Dia Maashi' filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit...She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her."

Dia shared, "Tanya was in many ways like a firstborn child to me. While she never had it easy, she always had us and I have to believe that she always always knew that. Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful. Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don't expect this to ever make any sense."

"All I do know is that every time I see something beautiful, it will remind me of her. She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes. As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person. Always wanting to bring out the very best in them... this was her gift. She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years. I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her," she continued.

She ended her post on an emotional note, "I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace... love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives."

For the unversed, according to Siasat Daily, Tanya was returning from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi international airport with her friends when their car met with an accident and overturned after hitting a road divider at Satamrai. Her body was taken to Osmania hospital.

