Ed Sheeran out of isolation, says his daughter had also tested positive for COVID19

Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has recovered from COVID-19 and has revealed that his one-year-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, also tested positive for the virus at the time. The British singer-songwriter had shared his diagnosis late last month and in a recent interview with Howard Stern, he detailed his experience with the coronavirus. "I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterwards because I had to cancel [some] stuff. As soon as I got a cold, I just started testing every single day. I was just like, I want to make sure I don’t have it," said Sheeran.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter. Basically, it was me and my daughter for a week. She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. Three days of really, really bad symptoms, I think," he added.

Sheeran, best known for songs like "Shape of you", "Bad habits" and "Afterglow", appeared as the musical guest on the latest episode of the late-night sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live", alongside "Succession" star Kieran Culkin as the host.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, with overall worth estimated to have reached 236.5 million pounds. Sheeran, 30, boasts the most-streamed single of all time with 'Shape of You', as well as the highest-grossing tour of all time, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The chart-topping star recently released his highly-anticipated new album, '='.Sheeran tops the list ahead of Harry Styles, who first found fame as part of One Direction and has subsequently enjoyed success as a solo artist.

