DYK Twinkle Khanna's first job was delivering fish; says people would ask 'Tu macchiwali hai?'

Actress-turned-writer, Twinkle Khanna shocked all her fans by confessing her first job. The actress said that her first job was delivering fish and prawns. It was her grandmother's sister who ran a fish company and Twinkle helped her out. Initially, Twinkle walked in her parents' footsteps and made her acting debut in 1995 with the film, Barsaat. Later, she left acting and began writing. Twinkle is known as Mrs. Funnybones for her witty skills.

She also hosts a talk show on her YouTube channel, Tweak India and interviews eminent personalities in the industry. In a recent interview with the ace comedian Johny Lever, she talked about her first paid job. She shared, “I remember my first job was - I used to go and deliver fish and prawns. My grandmother’s sister had a fish company, her name is Macchiwala. That was my first job. When I used to tell someone, they would say, ‘Tu machhiwali hai? (Are you a fisherwoman),”

Moving forward with the show, Twinkle asked Johnny to name the weirdest jobs he did before taking to comedy as a profession. Johnny told Twinkle that he used to sell pens on the streets and would mimic actors and the sale would be better. Bollywood's Khiladi and Twinkle's husband, actor Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance on the show.

In several interviews, Twinkle has revealed how she accidentally landed in the acting industry. For instance, during Twinkle's chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan for her Tweak India platform, the actress-turned-author had opened up about her decision to enter films. Twinkle shared that she joined acting to support her single mother as it was the quickest way of earning money. It is not known that Twinkle is the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Deol in 1995 in Barsaat. She also featured in films such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah and Joru Ka Ghulam, among a few others. After working in films for some time, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 and ventured into writing in 2015. Her first book Mrs. Funnybones received wide appreciation.

