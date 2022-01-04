Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SS RAJAMOULI DYK 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli kept flies in his refrigerator; Here's why

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated directors of Indian cinema. In 2015, he directed the epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning, which became the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and the highest-grossing Indian film of all time within India. SS Raamouli has not just redefined cinema but has also changed the perception of the audience. SS Rajamouli has helmed several blockbuster movies, and the 2012 fantasy action drama 'Eega' is one of them.

It was not just a highest-grossing Telugu film of the year but also received two National Film Awards (Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Special Effects), five South Filmfare Awards including Best Telugu Film, Best Telugu Director, Best Telugu Actress (Samantha) and Best Telugu Supporting Actor (Sudeep) and three South Indian International Movie Awards.

The film stars Sudeep, Nani and Samantha. Recently during the promotion of his upcoming film RRR, the film’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan revealed an interesting fact about SS Rajamouli and his film, Eega. Jr NTR revealed that Rajamouli used to keep flies in a refrigerator at his home, and whenever someone used to open the refrigerator there were more flies than food.

Explaining the reason behind it Ram Charan said that Rajamouli wanted to do research on the process of hibernation, which means a kind of deep sleep in freezing temperature in flies. That is the reason why Rajamouli kept flies in his refrigerator for the making Eega.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. 'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release.

However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13, 2021, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.