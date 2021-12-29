Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JR NTR SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer RRR to release in theatres on scheduled date unlike Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Despite a spike in Covid cases and civil restrictions being reimposed, director S.S. Rajamouli has decided not to postpone the release of his period action drama 'RRR' which is scheduled to release on January 7. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news saying that the release date of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer remains unshakeable.

He wrote, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... 'RRR' VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR #RamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRPreReleaseEvent #RoarOfRRRInKerala".

With civil restrictions slowly being reintroduced and cinema halls being shut down in the national capital Delhi under the yellow alert, showbiz seems to be under threat once again with many producers reconsidering the release of their films across cinemas.

'RRR' is a multi-starrer drama that stars south actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja in the lead roles. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer cricket drama 'Jersey' have already postponed the film's release. The makers issued a statement saying, "In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film 'Jersey'. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!!"

SS Rajamouli has already announced that the magnum opus will be available on the OTT platform only after at least 90 days from the theatrical release. ZEE5 and Netflix own the post-theatrical digital streaming rights.

-with IANS inputs