Dwayne Johnson shares adorable pic holding his daughter's hand & says every man needs a daughter

Hollywood star and WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson says all the girls in his life have turned out to be great equalisers of his life. He shares some love for his daughters. The actor opened up about having daughters in a sweet Instagram post on Friday. Dwayne posted a photo of himself walking with his daughter Tiana holding her hands. He penned down a heartfelt note about daughters saying that 'every man needs a daughter.'

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way," he wrote with the image.

He continued, "and man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol' dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will

Fans are impressed by the caption and wrote, "Girls NEVER get sick of holding their fathers hands....i only got to hold my fathers for 12 years....nothing i wouldn't do to get that back!!!!"

Another said, "A father's hand is always lovable let it be a dinosaur or a humanand no one ever can love her like her father does so stay happy stay blessed."

Johnson has three daughters -- Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia with his wife Lauren Hashian and Simone Alexandra from a previous marriage.

On the work front, he will soon be seen alongside Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds in "Red Notice". He will then go on an action packed ride with Emily Blunt in the film based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film is set in the early 20th century, and follows the journey of a riverboat captain (Johnson) and scientist (Blunt) as they go into the jungles to find the Tree of Life.

(With IANS Inputs)